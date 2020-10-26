Authorized Car Service Centre Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Auto Body Workshops, Services, Vehicle Age and Region.

Authorized Car Service Centre Market size is valued at US$ 222.60 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the forecasting period.

Continuous growth in the number of passenger cars in operation on roads is primarily driving the maintenance repairs industry size. Repair workshops offering competitive rates along with quality add-ons will attract more consumers. Customers may approach certified workstations offering various annual maintenance plans along with discounts on preventive and predictive maintenance, resulting in increased business.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An upward trend in the auto after-sales services market size is witnessed thanks to the steadily improving passenger car quality, from major manufacturers. The improving relationships between car manufacturers and service providers will make the availability of spare parts easier resulting in faster repairing, thereby gaining customer traction. Moreover, the increasing average vehicle age across various nations will positively affect industry growth during the study period.

Based on auto body workshops, the market is segmented as OEM authorized workshops and organized multi-brand service providers. Under this, OEM authorized workshops are expected to dominate the global authorized car service center market in 2018. This can be credited to new passenger car sales across the globe.

Region-wise, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the highest market in 2018. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of major industry participants and the number of new passenger car sales. Additionally, the increasing passenger car age across various nations will significantly contribute to the industry growth rate during the forecast period.

Industry participants are emphasizing on securing contracts with the automobile companies for bringing lucrative businesses. However, customer service excellence along with added value including a warranty on spare parts and lubricant analysis for servicing is the key to maintaining business loyalty.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Authorized Car Service Centre Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Authorized Car Service Centre Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Authorized Car Service Centre Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Authorized Car Service Centre Market make the report investor’s guide.

Authorized Car Service Centre Market Scope

Market, By Auto Body Workshops

• OEM Authorized Workshops

• Organized Multi-brand Service Providers

Market, By Services

• Engine

• Transmission

• Brakes

• Suspension

• Electrical

• Body

Market, By Vehicle Age

• Less than 3 years

• More than 3 years

Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Market:

• Bosch

• 3M

• Renault

• Volkswagen

• BMW

• Hyundai

• Honda

• Mahindra First Choice Services

• Castrol

• MyTVS

• Mobil1

• Carz Care

• Carnation Auto

