Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Transportation System, by Carriage Type, and by Geography

The futuristic transport system called “Hyperloop” was proposed by entrepreneur Elon Musk when he proposed a “fifth transportation mode” in 2012. According to the concept of hyperloop technology, commuters travel through a tube having a speed of more than 700mph. The hyperloop technology has developed rapidly with a large number of inventors showing their interest and backing the projects.

Hyperloop would see pods carrying passengers travel at very high speeds through a resistance free and frictionless tube that has a near-vacuum atmosphere. These train pods would either float or use the magnetic levitation technology for traveling from one place to another. With extremely low friction in the tunnel, the tubes or pods would be able to travel at high speeds with the projected top speed of around 760mph.

Companies that are into hyperloop technology are focusing on Asia Pacific market due to the presence of few evolved economies and the population crisis leading to crowded streets. Certain projects taken by the Hyperloop technology companies include the Maharashtra government entering into a tie-up with Virgin Hyperloop One to explore the possibility of connecting Mumbai with Pune using the hyperloop transportation system.

The US-based hyperloop company is expected to conduct a preliminary study in this region. Start of this project would include the signing of a memorandum of understanding or MoU between the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) with the Virgin Hyperloop One. This would be done for identification of potential routes to analyze the high-level economic impact and the technical viability of hyperloop transportation solutions within India.

Another proposed route for the Hyperloop is between the city of Vijayawada and Amaravati that could potentially turn a normal trip of more than one hour to a 6-minute ride. This project will use a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with funding coming primarily from the private investors. The company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), signed a MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for bringing Hyperloop to India.

An agreement is also signed between South Korea’s government of technological innovation and infrastructure, the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT), and Hanyang University to use HTT’s technology. It includes licensing, R&D of the tube infrastructure and safety platform for a full-scale test track. They will get access to HTT’s levitation, battery technology, propulsion, and passenger experience designs as well. The South Korean government with the academic institutions announced plans for creating a Hyperloop train known as the Hyper Tube Express (HTX). It would likely travel at around 620 mph, from Seoul to Busan taking around 20 minutes for the complete journey.

India and South Korea are those countries that have already signed MoUs with hyperloop companies and are working on the commercialization phase. China is already working on some other technologies that will surpass hyperloop to provide a faster travel option. Japan is already home to the fastest train in the world as of now and is currently working on increasing the speed and safety of the trains.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology market

• Hyperloop Technology market segmentation on the basis of a transportation system, carriage type, and geography.

• Hyperloop Technology market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Hyperloop Technology market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Hyperloop Technology market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market globally.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology market include:

• Hyperloop One, Inc.

• Aecom

• Dinclix Groundworks. (DGW Hyperloop)

• Hyperloop India

• Tesla, Inc.

• Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

• Uwashington Hyperloop

• Vichyper

• Transpod Inc.

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists and startup companies

• Hyperloop technology manufacturers and Product manufacturers

• solutions providers and Component suppliers

• Software, service, technology providers and Hyperloop Technology Market Investors

• Semiconductor component and device manufacturers

• Component and device suppliers and distributors

• A government, Legislative and Regulatory Bodies

• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to transportation industries

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating In the Sector

• Hyperloop Technology related service providers

The scope of the Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology market based on the transportation system, carriage type, and geography.

Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market, By Transportation System

• Capsule

• Tube

• Propulsion System

• Route

Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market, By Carriage Type

• Passenger

• Cargo/Freight

Asia Pacific Hyperloop Technology Market, By Geography

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Others

