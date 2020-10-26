Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Brake Type, by Vehicle Type, by Technology and Country.

Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market size was valued at US$20.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Automotive brake systems is…

Growth in the safety concerns has led to governmental mandates that lay down the guidelines about vehicular safety norms. Increasing the automotive brake system market is directly linked to the demand for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. Advancement in brake system such as the anti-lock braking system allows drivers to have better control by preventing lock-ups and skidding. Rising cases of accidents and fatalities enforced governments to implement stringent safety regulations and reduce stopping distances.

Drivers and Restraints:

Ever-rising demand and succeeding vehicle production are considered as one of the biggest drivers for the growing demand of the automotive brakes and global automotive brake system market penetration. Additionally, the increasing governmental mandates for improving vehicle safety has strongly contributed to the demand of the Asia Pacific automotive brake system market. The major restraint in the automotive brake system market implies to be the higher cost of the advanced technology of Electronic Brake Systems (EBS) when compared to the commonly used Hydraulic Brakes.

According to brake type, Disc brakes offer benefits such as optimal operation without the help of additional expenses for adjustment and cleaning, less cooling time and overall capacity. As compare to drum brakes, disc brakes provide better-stopping performance, as the disc is cooled readily. Additionally, disc brakes are less prone to brake fade caused by overheating of brake components and they recover quickly from immersion. So, auto manufacturers are increasingly deploying disc brakes in vehicles owing to enhanced riding experience and growing demand for safety. Disc brakes offer larger controlled and shorter braking distance irrespective of the road conditions, thereby ensuring the safety of the occupants.

Based on Technology, Traction Control System (TCS) technology is dominating the market. Vehicles with ESC must have Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and TCS. These three electronic braking technologies use the same wheel sensors and offer enhanced braking performance. Following the order to support the growth of braking technologies, the governments are introducing various regulations to make these technologies mandatory in passenger cars in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market

Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market, By Brake type

• Disc

• Drum

Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market, By Vehicle type

• Passenger car

• Commercial car

Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market, By Technology

• ABS

• TCS

• ESC

• EBD

Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market, By Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players operates on the Asia Pacific Automotive Brake Systems Market:

• Brembo S.p.A

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Borg Warner

• WABCO

• Hyundai Mobis

• Hitachi Ltd.

• FTE Automotive

• Fujitsu Ten Ltd.

• Nissin Kogya Co., Ltd.

• Brakes India

• Federal Mogul LLCHella Pagid GmbH

• Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd

• Hutchinson SA

• Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

• TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

• MAT Holdings, Inc.

• ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

• BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

• Mando Corporation

• Knorr Bremse AG

• EXEDY Corporation.

