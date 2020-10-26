Amniocentesis Needle Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 152.79 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Amniocentesis can provide information about neural tube defects, blood type of the fetus, genetic disorders in the fetus like sickle cell anemia, infection in the fetus, the readiness of the fetus’s lungs to live outside the uterus. Amniocentesis Needle is designed to pass through the abdominal aperture of the uterus to allow removal of the small quantity amniotic fluid throughout obstetric and gynecological processes.

The amniocentesis needles market based on type has been segmented into needles of length 100–150 mm, larger than 150 mm and smaller than 100 mm. The 100–150 mm segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for amniocentesis needles. Extensive uses of these needles owing to their optimal length and aptness for most patients of these needles are the factors driving the growth of this segment. Based on a procedure, the market has been divided into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, and cordocentesis.

The amniocentesis procedure is expected to be one of the major procedures among other segments for the amniocentesis needle. High consistency of the amniocentesis procedures and the wide use of this procedure to diagnose the abnormalities in the rising fetus are factors driving the market growth. Among end users, the hospital’s segment is accounted for largest market shares for amniocentesis needles during the forecast period due to better availability and accessibility of test results in hospitals.

Geographically, North America is expected to become one of the largest markets for amniocentesis needles followed by Europe. High reliability of amniocentesis and an increasing number of the median age of first-time motherhood are some of the factors expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

• Amniocentesis needle market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the amniocentesis needle market.

• Amniocentesis needle market segmentation on the basis of type, procedure, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Amniocentesis needle market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Amniocentesis needle market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the amniocentesis needle market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Amniocentesis Needle Market.

Some of the key players operating in the amniocentesis needle market include

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• BD (US)

• Medline (US)

• Integra LifeSciences (US)

• Cook Medical (US)

• Smiths Medical (US)

• CooperSurgical (US)

• Laboratoire CCD (France)

• RI.MOS. (Italy)

• Biopsybell (Italy)

• TSUNAMI MEDICAL (Italy)

• Rocket Medical (UK).

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers and vendors of amniocentesis needles

• Research associations related to amniocentesis needles

• Distributors of amniocentesis needles

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and Private clinics

• Contract research manufacturers of amniocentesis needles

• Research institutes and Government bodies

• Amniocentesis needles database and software providers

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Amniocentesis Needle market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Amniocentesis Needle market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Amniocentesis Needle market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Amniocentesis Needle market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Amniocentesis Needle Market Report:

The research report segments the amniocentesis needle market based on type, procedure, end-user and geography

Amniocentesis Needle Market, By Type:

• 100–150 mm

• Larger than 150 mm

• Smaller than 100 mm

Amniocentesis Needle Market, By Procedure

• Amniocentesis

• Amnioreduction

• Fetal Blood Transfusion

• Amnioinfusion

• Cordocentesis

Amniocentesis Needle Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Other End Users

Amniocentesis Needle Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Amniocentesis Needle Market

• Breakdown of Europe Amniocentesis Needle Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Amniocentesis Needle Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Amniocentesis Needle Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Amniocentesis Needle Market

