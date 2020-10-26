Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2025: Clariant, JLS Chemical, Budenheim

Latest research document on ‘Ammonium Polyphosphate’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Clariant AG (Switzerland),JLS Chemical Inc. (Russia),Budenheim (Germany),Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology (China),Jingdong Chemical (China),Shijiazhuang Lanyang Chemicals Co.,Ltd (China)



Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/42569-global-ammonium-polyphosphate-market

What is Ammonium Polyphosphate Market?

Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) (a class of ammonium salts), is an inorganic salt of polyphosphoric acid and ammonia coating both chains and possibly branching. This includes two types such as APPI and APP II. The physical properties of this class of chemicals vary as a function of the degree of phosphate condensation. Unlike, ammonium polyphosphate (Phase I), ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) is non-volatile in nature and remains stable up to approximately 3000 C temperature.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Melamine, Silane), Application (Liquid Fertilizer Industry, Flame Retardant Industry, Others), End Use (Chemicals, Manufacturing, Fertiliser, Others)

Avail 10-25% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/42569-global-ammonium-polyphosphate-market

Growth Drivers

The global market for ammonium polyphosphate (phase II) is primarily driven by the extensive application of this salt as a flame retardant for epoxies, acrylics, polyurethanes, and unsaturated polyester. The growth of the fertilizer industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for ammonium polyphosphate (Phase II) globally.

Restraints that are major highlights:

Other Halogenated Flame Retardants are Available for Commercial Applications

Check Complete Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/42569-global-ammonium-polyphosphate-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Overview

Chapter 2: Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Ammonium Polyphosphate Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Ammonium Polyphosphate Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=42569

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport