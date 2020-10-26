Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs) Market – Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 5% and will exceed over XX billion by 2026.

Global ambulatory surgical centres market growth is primarily driven by growing Medicare expenditure on ambulatory surgical centres and an increased focus on containment of healthcare costs. Increasing the forms of procedures delivered at a single ASC offers, with greater range of reimbursement prospects.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

ASCs are focussed primarily on a growing number of facilities and types of procedures performed. An increasing number of accidents have led to increase in demand for surgeries, driving the overall market growth. The development of ambulatory surgical centres is likely to endure to outpace hospital outpatient surgical market growth. Also market consolidation and technological advancements have led to ASCs to support more intricate cases such as total hip, major spine, plasma therapy and platelet cases.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Overview, By Region

Surge in per capita income in the U.S. has facilitated the population to contribute in the healthcare sector considerably. Furthermore, technological advancement boosts the market growth. Owing to increasing geriatric population, the U.S. is anticipated to lead the North America ambulatory surgical centres market as an increase in prevalence of old age issues will require more care at affordable cost.

Growing exposure to contaminated air have led to skin and eye disorder that have raised the demand for surgeries for India ambulatory surgery centres market. Indian will account for significant market share in the APAC ambulatory surgical centres market due to rise in demand for surgeries. Additionally, innovations in technology will aid in providing the hospitals with better quality medical devices that will drive the market growth.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Overview, By Ownership

The low cost of surgical procedures at physician owned ASCs, compared to other ASCs, minimum overheads, favourable reimbursements, and other associated costs will accelerate the revenue growth Physicians only segment. Owning to this physicians only segment will be leading segment.

Hospitals and physicians segment will grow significantly owing to rise in the demand for management of multiple chronic disorders and diseases.

Collaborations of hospitals with physician will aid in decreasing the restrained treatment patterns that are meant for handling a single disease thereby supporting the segment growth. Moreover, increasing occurrences of fungal, viral, bacterial infections has generated an upward shift in the demand for better management of diseases driving the overall ambulatory surgical centres market size.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Overview, By Specialty Type

Multispecialty segment is projected to experience about 5% CAGR growth over the forecast period and accounted for highest market share in 2017. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will foster the multispecialty segment growth by 2024. Preference of physicians and patients to get minimally invasive procedures done, rising Medicare expenditure on ASCs on numerous surgeries such as hysterectomy and lumbar spine surgery to name a few will support to drive ambulatory surgical centers market for the multispecialty segment.

Single speciality ASCs can be benefited by the growing incidence of diseases such as ophthalmic disorders, diabetes, and other minor ailments that need expert care will uplift the demand for definite treatment procedures and specialized care requirements. Single speciality centres are capable of providing customized treatments for a disease that will efficiently improve the patient’s health.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Overview, By Surgery Type

Dental segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate due to increase in demand for dental treatment by infant population and geriatric. In the U.S., the geriatric population is estimated to be doubled by 2050 that will boost the market growth. The infant population showing maximum percentage of cavities and other dental complications will boost the ambulatory surgical centres market growth.

Persistent exposure to laptops and computers at work and increasing use of cell phones and will drive the segment growth. Additionally, availability minimally invasive surgical options for treating ophthalmic disorders will boost the ambulatory surgical centres market growth. Growing prevalence of eye disorders such as night blindness, cataract, and other disorders has created considerable demand for surgeries that have augmented the growth of ophthalmology segment.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Overview, By Market Players

Improving the healthcare sector significantly has been always the focus of tactical resolutions taken by the key players in the ambulatory surgery market. Some of the companies operating in ASCs market are Proliance surgeons, Covenant Surgical Partners, Ambulatory Surgical Centres of America, Surgical Management Professionals, AmSurg, Hospital Corporations of America, Regent Surgical Health, ASD Management, Physicians Endoscopy, Surgicenter Development, Surgical Care Affiliates, Surgery Partners and Tenet/USPI.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Background

Fair reimbursement policies by a government to reduce cost burden in developing nations and increasing disposable income of low and middle-income families will further augment the market growth. Tactical expansion through mergers and acquisitions and collaborations with regional players to augment facilities offered by ambulatory surgical centers enable the dominant industry players to maintain their market foothold.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Segmentation

• Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market, By Ownership

o Physician Owned

o Hospital Owned

o Corporation Owned

o Physician & Hospital

o Physician & Corporation

o Hospital & Corporation

• Service type

o Dental

o Urology

o Otolaryngology

o Endoscopy

o Obstetrics/Gynecology

o Ophthalmology

o Orthopedic

o Cardiovascular

o Neurology

o Cosmetic Surgery

o Podiatry

• Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market, By Specialty Type

o Single specialty

o Multispecialty

• Global Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market, By Service

o Diagnosis

o Treatment

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

