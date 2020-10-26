AdBlue Market to transform soon and may see topline growing | Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Daimler, Komatsu

AdBlue is a liquid solution, which is made from pure urea and demineralized water. It is non-toxic and colorless. Some of the major characteristics of AdBlue are crystallization, suspensions, corrosiveness, environmentally friendly, non-explosive, explosive and others. The main function of the AdBlue solution is to reduce emissions of the exhaust of diesel vehicles. It is widely used in commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. For instance, according to the Government of India, the sale of motor vehicles including exports was more than 21533807 units in 2013-14. In addition, it was augmented by 841199 units as compared to 2012-13. Hence, the increase in the production of vehicles in developing countries and rising consumer buying behavior are projected to drive the global AdBlue market over the forecast period.

The global AdBlue market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the AdBlue industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the AdBlue study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global AdBlue market

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherland), BASF SE (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (United Kingdom), Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Kruse Automotive (United States), Alchem AG (Romania), Mitsui Chemical (Japan) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Yara International ASA (Norway), EcovBlue Pvt Ltd (India), Frandcom Industrial Limited (China), Jiangsu lopal tech. Co., ltd. (China), Fuzhou Tdrforce Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and Yongjia Yiben Machinery Co., Ltd. (China).



Market Drivers

Rising Number of DEF Filing Pumps

Increasing Usage of AdBlue in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle

Market Trend

Latest Trend of this Market is Stringent Emission Regulations Leading to Augmented Penetration of Diesel SCR Vehicles

Restraints

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles across the world

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil and others

Growing Demand for DEF in the Construction Equipment Segment

Challenges

Fluctuating Urea and Diesel Prices and Adulteration Impacting the Quality of DEF

In March 2016, the Topaz company has launched its exciting new own brand AdBlue product. It is available across its network of more than 340 service stations. Therefore, this launch enabled the company to strengthen its AdBlue portfolio.

According to European Automobile Manufacturers Association., with regulatory pressure to improve air quality, vehicle manufacturers are contributing by lowering the quantity and improving the quality of vehicle emissions. Heavy-duty commercial vehicles have been using SCR and AdBlue for some time, and this technology is now being brought to passenger cars with the introduction of the new Euro 6 pollutant emissions standard.

The Global AdBlue Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial Vehicles, Non-Road Mobile Machines, Cars and Passenger Vehicles, Others), End Market (OEM, Aftermarket), Storage Solution (Tank, Bulk Storage, Portable Containers, Others), Usage method (Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Particulates filters, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Others)



