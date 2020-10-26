$ 7.23 Billion Worth “Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market”, Led by Arris, Cisco, Casa Systems, Harmonic and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The CMTS and CCAP market is in the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years. The market is expected to be worth USD 7.23 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.96% between 2017 and 2023. This report spread across 131 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market:

Arris (US)

Cisco (US)

Casa Systems (US)

Harmonic (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Huawei (China)

Broadcom (US)

Juniper (US)

Chongqing Jinghong (China)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (US)

Sum vision Technologies Co.Ltd. (China)

Versa Technology Inc. (US)

C9 Networks Inc. (US)

Vecima Networks Inc. (Canada)

Teleste Corporation (Finland)

This growth is directly proportional to the number of broadband subscriptions that are subscribed by consumers. This, in turn, affects the network infrastructure market and increases the demand for CMTS and CCAP systems. In addition, the rising demand for high-speed internet that aids in providing uninterrupted transmission and other related services, thereby creating huge data traffic.

The market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing investment in broadband services mainly in South America. In addition, consumer application is also playing a significant role in the growth of the CMTS and CCAP market in the region.

List of Tables:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the CMTS and CCAP Market Between 2017 and 2023

4.2 CMTS and CCAP Market, By Type

4.3 CMTS and CCAP Market, By Docsis Standard

4.4 CMTS and CCAP Market, By North America

4.5 CMTS and CCAP Market in North America, By Docsis Standard

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Investment in Broadband Services

5.1.1.2 The Advent of Over the Top (OTT) Services Such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu

5.1.1.3 IoT is Taking Hold Worldwide

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Investments

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Docsis 3.1 Technology Upgrade Cycle

5.1.3.2 Government Focus on Cable Digitalization is Driving the Demand for CMTS and CCAP Systems

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Bandwidth Sharing Issue

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

6 CMTS and CCAP Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cable Modem Termination System

6.3 Converged Cable Access Platform

7 CMTS and CCAP Market, By Docsis Standards

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Docsis 3.0 and Below System Standard

7.3 Docsis 3.1 System Standard

8 Data Processed By CMTS and CCAP, By Application

…..more

Research Coverage:

The CMTS and CCAP market has been segmented on the basis of type, DOCSIS standard, application, and geography. The study covers applications such as consumer and business. The report also forecasts the market size for various segments with regard to4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

