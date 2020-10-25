Wireless Power Transmission Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2020-2026

Wireless power transfer (WPT), wireless power transmission, wireless energy transmission (WET), or electromagnetic power transfer is the transmission of electrical energy without wires as a physical link.

On the basis of product type, Electro Magnetic Induction Technology represent the largest share of the worldwide Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market, with 91% share. In the applications, EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 71% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 29%.Top 5 companies, including DAIHEN, Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec), ABB, PANASONIC and IPT Technology GmbH, are the leaders of the industry.

The global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market size is projected to reach US$ 995.1 million by 2026, from US$ 407.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by regions (countries) and by Application.

The global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Regions and Countries

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2020. For the period 2015-2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and Japan

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2015-2020. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

DAIHEN

HEADS Co.，Ltd .

Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec)

IPT Technology GmbH

WÄRTSILÄ

Bombardier

DAIFUFUKU

PANASONIC

B& PLUS

ABB

WAVE

Market Segment by Type

Electro Magnetic Induction Technology

Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

Market Segment by Application

EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles

Port AGV

Others

