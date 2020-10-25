Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Wireless GigaBit Technology is a short-range wireless technology, which operates in the unlicensed 60 GHz range. The Wireless Gigabit technology provides connectivity speed up to 7 Gbps, which are ten times faster than the current Wi-Fi technologies.

Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Scope and Market Size

Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market is segmented into 802.11ac, 802.11ad, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market

In 2019, the global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Application, the Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market is segmented into Networking Devices, Consumer Electronics, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Share Analysis

Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) business, the date to enter into the Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market, Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Samsung Electric, Cisco Systems, Qualcomm Atheors, Marvell Technology, Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NVIDIA, Broadcom Corporation, NEC Corporation, MediaTek, AzureWave Technologies, etc.

This report focuses on the global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea.

