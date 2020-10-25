Taximeters Market New Study Offers Insights for 2026

A taximeter is a mechanical or electronic device installed in taxicabs and auto rickshaws that calculates passenger fares based on a combination of distance travelled and waiting time.

The technical barriers of Taximeters are relatively high due to different countries or regions has their own standards, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Taximeters market are Nanjing Toyo, HALE Electronic, Shanghai Dazhong, Yazaki, Qingdao Hengxing. And the enterprises are concentrated in China, Europe and India. India is the largest producer, occupied about 38% production due to the sum of taxi and auto rickshaws, but China is the largest sales producer in taxi type products.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Taximeters Market

In 2019, the global Taximeters market size was US$ 90 million and it is expected to reach US$ 119.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Taximeters Scope and Market Size

Taximeters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taximeters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

