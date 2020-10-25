Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Charger Type, by Appliance, by End-user and by Region

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/64706

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Dynamics;

The Lithium battery charger IC offers high accuracy solutions for single-cell Li-Ion battery charging applications. The Lithium Battery Charger IC products charge the battery in three phases; preconditioning, controlled current, and constant voltage. Small size, very low operating current, ease-of-use, and high accuracy make these devices ideal for Li-Ion battery applications such as, cellular phones, personal digital assistants (PDAs), digital cameras, MP3 players, camcorders, and other hand-held equipment. Other applications may include battery chargers, self-charging battery packs and cradle chargers. Various factors such as an increasing demand for smart devices and other consumer electronic products, emergence of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, adoption of robots across the industrial sector, increasing adoption of automated processes to expedite production in manufacturing are driving the market growth over forecast period.

However, factors such as concerns regarding overheating and thermal stability, less awareness about this product in underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market is segmented by charger type, appliance, by end user and by region. By charger type, linear battery chargers held dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Liner battery chargers devices are highly integrated and power-path management devices targeted at space-limited portable applications. The devices operate from either a USB port or AC adapter and support charge currents from 25 mA to 500 mA. The high-input voltage range with input overvoltage protection supports low-cost, unregulated adapters. The USB input current limit accuracy and start-up sequence allow them to meet USB-IF inrush current specifications. Additionally, the input dynamic power management prevents the charger from crashing poorly designed or incorrectly configured USB sources. By End user, consumer electronics is expected to dominate the global market with xx% of market share over forecast period. The growing demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics products and increasing demand of industrial robotics are some of the major factors driving the market growth over forecast period.

By geography, North America dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to high demand for Li-ion batteries in smartphones and other consumer electronic devices. North America has presence of major market players Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.) and Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.). Moreover, the well-established automobile industry of North America is expected to create huge demand for lithium battery charger ICs market. North America is followed by APAC and Europe.

APAC is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period due to the growing smartphone market in this region. The manufacturers in China and India offer Lithium Battery Charger ICs at a low price, making them affordable for customers. Many international players get their Lithium Battery Charger ICs manufactured and assembled by local manufacturers based in the India & China and then brand their name. Moreover, high adoption rate of consumer electronics, increasing per capita income in developing countries in the region, improving standard of living have led to a growing demand for smartphones and the rising popularity of wearable devices are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, valued chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansion, joint ventures, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project global polycaprolactone polyols market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/64706

Scope of Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Segmentation by Charger Type

• Switching Battery Chargers

• Linear Battery Chargers

• µModule Battery Chargers

• Pulse Battery Chargers

• SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

• Buck Battery Chargers

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Segmentation by Appliance

• Power Tools

• Vacuum Cleaners

• Small Appliances

• Gardening Tools

• Others

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Segmentation by End-user

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Others

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Major Players

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

• Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

• ROHM Company Ltd. (Japan)

• TOREX Semiconductor Ltd. (Japan)

• Future Technology Devices International (FTDI) Chip (U.K.)

• Diodes Incorporated (U.S.)

• ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)

• Intersil Corporation (U.S.)

• Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Active-Semi, Inc. (U.S.)

• Shanghai Nanxin Semiconductor Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Richtek Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

• Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

• Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

• Integrated Device Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• New Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

• Silergy Corporation (China)

• Holtek Semiconductors Inc. (China)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lithium Battery Charger ICs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lithium Battery Charger ICs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lithium Battery Charger ICs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lithium Battery Charger ICs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lithium Battery Charger ICs by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lithium-battery-charger-ics-market/64706/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com