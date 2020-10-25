Global Door Phone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Connectivity, End User and Region

Global door phone market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.85% during forecast period.

Global Door Phone Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A door phone is a set of electronic and electrical elements; it is the electronic system which is used to handle two-way communication from outside of homes, villas or apartments. The system is connected to a secure communication protocols and it controls the opening of door by giving access to any kind of offices, apartment and blocks buildings.

Market Dynamics

Growing security concerns in commercial and residential areas and surge in the demand of safety devices like door phones is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing adoption of video door phones and smart home automation and smart appliances, rising number of smart cities across the globe, growing implementation of IoT based devices and wireless communication standards and rising demand for security and surveillance devices are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Door phone systems provides some benefits such as enhanced security, night vision capability of video door phone, high and clear voice quality and low maintenance, which are ultimately leads to the growth of market.

However, often failure in the alarm system due to technical issue is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Introduction of alternate technologies such as smart door bells could obstruct the growth of market.

Global Door Phone Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, video door phone segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period. Video door phone enables the person inside the door to identify the visitor. Growing adoption rate of video door phones in smart homes across the globe is attributed to the growth of market. Increasing demand of video door phone system coupled with access control systems with either a magnetic card or a smart card is driving the growth of market. Growing investments by the companies to produce cost effective wireless video door phones as they are more convenient than normal video door phone is further propelling the growth of market.

By end user, residential segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the surge in the installation of door phones in many residential buildings, villas and apartments. Increasing security concerns, rising market for security devices and growing requirement of advanced security products to restrict the entrance of unknown or unauthorized visitors in particular residence is expected to drive the growth of market during forecast period. Moreover, rising number of residential constructions along with the adoption of intelligent management systems is propelling the growth of market.

Global Door Phone Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption rate of smart home automation systems with smart home appliances in XX% of US residence. Growing adoption of latest advanced video door phone systems and increasing financial investments by the government in the project of making smart cities across the region is driving the growth of market.

Surge in requirement of convenient security products for door opening system and rising technological advancements in door phones systems like Wi-Fi enabled system and a smart locking system is further propelling the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Door Phone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants.

The Scope of Global Door Phone Market

Global Door Phone Market, By Type

• Audio Door Phones

• Video Door Phones

Global Door Phone Market, By Connectivity

• Wired Door Phone

• Wireless Door Phone

Global Door Phone Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Door Phone Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Door Phone Market, Key Players

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Samsung

• Svat Electronics

• Jacques Technologies

• Nortek Security & Control

• Bosch Security System

• Aiphone

• Fermax

• Legrand

• Panasonic Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Door Phone Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Door Phone Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Door Phone Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Door Phone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Door Phone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Door Phone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Door Phone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Door Phone by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Door Phone Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Door Phone Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Door Phone Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

