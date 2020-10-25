Global Acute Hospital Care Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Medical Condition, Facility Type, Service, and Region

Global Acute Hospital Care Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The acute care is a branch of secondary health care where a patient receives active but short-term treatment for a severe injury. Acute care plays a vital role in the prevention of death and disability. In health systems, acute care also serves as an entry point to health care for individuals with emergent and urgent conditions.

As the population is expected to grow at an exponential rate, the demand for acute curative services is increasing. It is responding to life-threatening emergencies, acute exacerbation of chronic illnesses, and many routine health problems that nevertheless require prompt action. An increase in incidences of trauma injury, the presence of a large patient population, unmet medical needs in emerging economies are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global acute hospital care market.

The presence of favorable reimbursement for the services through Medicare and Medicaid are also expected to boost market growth. Emergency interventions and services are expected to integrate with primary care and public health measures to complete and strengthen health systems, which are expected to drive market growth. On the other hand, the limited availability of facilities and equipment are expected to limit the global acute hospital care market. Strict regulation is also expected to hamper the market growth. For instance, an acute care hospital requires a license from the State Department of Public Health (DPH).

Global Acute Hospital Care Market, Segment Analysis:

The Emergency care segment is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the availability of the range of services, which are offered as emergency treatment at hospitals to patients suffering from life- or limb-threatening conditions. The life-threatening situations like acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) or stroke, extreme difficulty in breathing, severe bleeding, acute abdominal pain, poisoning, broken bones are increasing rapidly across the globe, that are expected to increase the demand Emergency care treatment.

General acute care facilities held the largest share in 2019 because of many admissions for short-term acute care. General acute care hospital offers health facility, which has a duly constituted governing body with overall administrative and professional responsibility and an organized medical staff that provides 24-hour inpatient care with basic services like medical, nursing, surgical, anesthesia, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, and dietary services. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and inpatient volumes are requiring general acute care facilities.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the XX% market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a 6.5% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The acute hospital care market growth is expected to speed up because of the rise in the number of patients that suffer from chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and stroke. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon, a bone fracture is a common injury in the U.S., and nearly about 6 Mn people face problems every year. Also, technological advancements and high per capita healthcare expenditure & government support for R&D are expected to drive the market growth. The preference for consumer-driven health plans is growing across the region. In the region, there are nearly about 6,210 hospitals in the U.S. with around 931,203 staffed beds according to the American Hospital Association.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Acute Hospital Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Acute Hospital Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Acute Hospital Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Acute Hospital Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Acute Hospital Care Market

Global Acute Hospital Care Market, By Medical Condition

• Emergency Care

• Short-term Stabilization

• Trauma Care

• Acute Care Surgery

• Others

Global Acute Hospital Care Market, By Facility Type

• General Acute Care Hospitals

• Psychiatric Hospitals

• Specialized Hospitals

• Rehabilitation Hospitals

• Long-term Acute Care

Global Acute Hospital Care Market, By Service

• Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

• Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

• Others

Global Acute Hospital Care Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Acute Hospital Care Market

• Vanguard Health System Inc

• Ardent Health Services

• Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

• PruittHealth

• National HealthCare Corp

• Emerus

• Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc.

• HCA Holdings, Inc.

• Community Health Systems LLC

• Universal Health Services, Inc.

• Tenet Healthcare Corp.

