Straddle Carrier Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Latest research document on ‘Straddle Carrier’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Konecranes (Finland),Kalmar (Finland),Liebherr (Ireland),Combilift (Ireland),Kress (United States),CVS Ferrari SrL (Italy),Mobicon Systems (Australia),Isoloader (Australia)

What is Straddle Carrier Market?

A straddle carrier is a non-road vehicle used in port terminals to transport and stack ISO standard containers. Shuttle carriers help improve the terminal operational efficiency by decoupling ship-to-shore and yard operations. Sprinter carriers enable the long-distance transportation of horizontal containers. They carry loads at high speeds between container bridges and stacking cranes. Straddle carriers are large with a load baring capability of over 50 tons. Smaller versions of straddle carriers are also available for users who need to move containers around their yard or depot as a by-product of their main business.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (30-35T, 35-40T, 40-50T, Others), Application (Port Terminals, Intermodal Yards, Others), Automation (Manual, Semi-automatic, Automatic), Drive System (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid)



Market Influencing Trends:

Rising needs of automation in port handling systems

Increase in the number of new terminals with advanced features

Growth Drivers

Sea transport, a cost-effective way of logistic transport

Growing adoption of automated terminals

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of substitutes

Opportunities

Increasing automation and Internet of Things (IoT)

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Straddle Carrier Market Overview

Chapter 2: Straddle Carrier Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Straddle Carrier Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Straddle Carrier Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Straddle Carrier Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Straddle Carrier Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Straddle Carrier Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Straddle Carrier Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Straddle Carrier Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Straddle Carrier Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market Opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

