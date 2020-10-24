Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Have High Growth but May Foresee Even Higher Value

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Agriculture/Farming Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Agriculture/Farming Market. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AGCO (United States), Raven Industries (United States), Deere & Company (United States), (Trimble) (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), GEA Group (Germany), Agribotix (United States), AgJunction (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), ec2ce (Spain), DICKEY-john Corporation (United States), CropMetrics (United States), Precision Planting (United States), SST Development Group (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), Teejet Technologies (United States), Granular (United States), The Climate Corporation (United States), Descartes Labs (United States), Gamaya (Switzerland).

What is Smart Agriculture/Farming Market?

Smart farming is a farming management which uses modern technology to increase the quantity and quality of the agriculture product. This allows delivering more productivity and sustainable agriculture production based on more precise and resources efficient approach with the use of advanced technology. Smart farming allows farmer’s access to GPS, data management, soil scanning and internet of things technology. Farmers can then precisely measure variations within a field and adapt the strategy accordingly and also allows to increase the effectiveness of pesticides and fertilisers to use them more selectively.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Water & Fertilizer Management, HVAC Management, Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Farm Labor Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Feeding Management), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouses, Fish Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), Offering (Hardware { Precision Farming Hardware, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware and Smart Greenhouse Hardware}, Software { Local/Web Based and Cloud Based}, Services { System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services and Maintenance and Support})

Market Influencing Trends:

Increased Usage of M2M Solution in Agriculture

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Farmers In the Agriculture

Growing Need to Improve Efficiency of Farming

Government Support to Adopt Modern Agriculture Techniques

Growing Population and Increasing Consumption of Protein-Rich Diets

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Initial Cost Associated With the Advancement of Smart Agriculture Market and Limited Technical Knowledge and Skill of Farmers

Lack of Awareness in Farmers

Opportunities:

Introduction of Big Data in Agriculture Farm

Integration of Smart Phones with Hardware Devices and Software Applications

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

