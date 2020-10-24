Non Alcoholic Beverages Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2027

XploreMR presents an in-depth analysis of the billion dollar non-alcoholic beverages market in a new publication titled “Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Forecast (2017 – 2027).” In this report, the global non-alcoholic beverages market has been segmented on the basis of product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region to present a comprehensive picture of the consumption and revenue growth of non-alcoholic beverages across the globe. During the research process, we have taken into account the various factors likely to influence the global non-alcoholic beverages market for a duration of 10 years from 2017 to 2027. Our forecast assumptions for this period are based on a historical study of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the period 2012 to 2016, which serves as a benchmark for estimating the volume projections and revenue size of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the said period of study.

Key sections presenting the global non-alcoholic beverages market forecast

The executive summary captures the gist of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the benefit of our readers, who can get a bird’s eye view of the global non-alcoholic beverages market ecosystem in a nutshell in this section. The executive summary comprises a market overview and our analysis and recommendations. The market introduction section comprises the market definition and taxonomy. In the market overview chapter, we focus on the forecast factors, the global non-alcoholic beverages market value chain, and import and export trends governing the global non-alcoholic beverages market. The next section presents the global non-alcoholic beverages market analysis scenario with market volume analysis and market value and absolute $ opportunity analysis. The next few sections detail the global non-alcoholic beverages market forecast and market attractiveness analysis by product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region. This is followed by the regional forecasts of the non-alcoholic beverages market. Here, we highlight the regional market dynamics and impact analysis of the regional drivers, restraints, and trends.

Vendor ecosystem of the global non-alcoholic beverages market

One of the key sections of the report features the competitive landscape of the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Here, we have profiled some of the key players with a presence in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. This section is intended to serve as a dashboard view of the competition present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Our aim is to help new market entrants as well as existing stakeholders understand the level of competition present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. We have covered the different companies’ business overview, key financials, growth strategies, and recent market developments to present a clear picture of the key player market structure.

A tested and proven research methodology for near accurate estimation of market growth

XploreMR deploys a tried and tested methodology to determine the global market estimations in all our reports_bk_01_01_2020. Our exhaustive research methodology begins with market profiling where we deploy in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size; determine top industry players, products, applications, and industry connotations; and identify manufacturers, distributors, and other key stakeholders present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. For primary research, we formulate a detailed discussion guide and build a list of respondents. Data thus collected through primary and secondary research is validated using the triangulation method and further scrutinized using advanced company tools to glean pertinent insights into the global non-alcoholic beverages market.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Taxonomy

Product Type

Carbonated Aerated Drinks Low/Zero Calorie Drinks Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks Others

Non-Carbonated Fruit Juice Vegetable Juice Plant Extract Juices Fermented Drinks

RTD Beverages RTD Tea RTD Coffee

Hot Drinks Tea Coffee Others

Sports & Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks Functional Beverages Dairy Based Beverages Fruit and Vegetable Punch Sherbet and Other Local Drinks



Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

Tea

Coffee

Milk

Cocoa/Chocolate

Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts

Microbial Extracts

Nuts

Soybean

Floral Extracts

Colorants

Sweeteners

Flavors

Preservatives

CO2

Water

Packaging

Bottles PET Bottles HDPE Bottles Glass Bottles

Metal Can

Liquid Carton

Slim Plastic Containers

Pouch

Tetra Pak

Sachet

Takeaway Cups & Tumblers

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others Brand Stores Traditional Wholesalers



Region