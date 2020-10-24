Industrial Furnace Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead: ElectroHeat, Andritz AG, Tenova S.p.A.

Latest research document on ‘Industrial Furnace’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

ElectroHeat (Sweden),Andritz AG (Austria),Tenova S.p.A. (Italy),Despatch Industries, Inc. (United States),Primetals Technologies Limited (United Kingdom),AFC-Holcroft (United States),Airtec Thermo Process GmbH (Germany),AVS, Inc. (United States),Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd (Canada),Carbolite Gero Ltd (United Kingdom)

What is Industrial Furnace Market?

An industrial furnace is equipment used in industries such as automotive and construction to heat metals in order to produce steam. It is used for melting or heating of metals and changes the shape of the metal through rolling and forging and transform properties of the metal for casting. It has many functions such as brazing, annealing, hardening, carburizing, tempering of ferrous and non-ferrous castings and sintering.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Ashing Furnaces, Tempering Furnaces, Annealing Furnaces, Rotary Tube Furnaces, Sintering Furnaces, Others), Application (Metallurgical Industries, Ceramic and Glass Industries, Oil and Gas Industries, Others), Automation Grade (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), Heat Source (Electric (Induction, Electric Arc, Electron Beam), Combustion (Gas, Oxy-Fuel), Radiation (Infrared, Microwave, UV), Hot Air (Hot Air Impingement, Steam)), Melting Material (Iron, Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Others)



Market Influencing Trends:

Use of Natural Gas Combustion Heat Source in Industrial Furnaces to Reduce Pollutants

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Fabricated Metals in Automobile Industry

Demand for Industrial Furnaces in Steel and Metal Processing Industries

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Government Regulations for Environmental Pollution

Opportunities

Growing Use of Ceramic Fibre and Ceramic Coatings in Industrial Furnace

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Industrial Furnace Market Overview

Chapter 2: Industrial Furnace Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Industrial Furnace Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Industrial Furnace Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Industrial Furnace Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Industrial Furnace Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Industrial Furnace Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Industrial Furnace Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Industrial Furnace Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Industrial Furnace Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

