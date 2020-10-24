Gum Arabic Market Cost Estimation, Sales, Expenses Analysis-2025

Gum Arabic is colorless, tasteless, odorless, and highly water-soluble. These properties allow food technologists to utilize Gum Arabic in dry spray preparations in powder encapsulation, for application in the pharmaceutical industry. There is an increasing adoption of Gum Arabic in the food and beverages industry owing to its high dietary fiber content. While studying the global Gum Arabic market, the analysts of XploreMR have observed that key market players have taken a solution oriented approach to strengthening partnerships with an extensive network of high-quality raw material suppliers in Africa to ensure the security of supply. Manufacturers of Gum Arabic have focused on expanding business horizons in order to enhance production capacity and to meet the increasing customer demand in various regions.

The expert team of analysts have observed that Asia Pacific is becoming a key region for Gum Arabic product manufacturers. Demand for Gum Arabic is significant in countries such as China, Japan and Australia. Among all the regions, North America, Europe and the Middle East account for a major market share and this is further expected to increase steadily over the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on promoting the health benefits of Gum Arabic and offering health claims with supporting clinical evidence for end products. These findings have been presented in a new report by XploreMR titled “Gum Arabic Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2025.”

Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/4820

Market share analysis by company

Despite the fact that production of Gum Arabic is concentrated in African countries such as Sudan, Chad, and Nigeria, these countries export more than 75% of production to other countries such as France and the U.S., which are the major importers of Gum Arabic. Nexira International accounts for a majority of the revenue share generated in the Europe Gum Arabic market due to robust partnerships with an extensive network of high-quality raw material suppliers in Africa to ensure the security of supply and global reach. Other players in the market account for close to 50% revenue share because the global Gum Arabic market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of smaller manufacturers, distributors and companies.

Report Structure

The report begins with an overview of the global Gum Arabic market. The overview mainly consists of market taxonomy and a section underlining factors influencing the development of the global Gum Arabic market. This report covers the global Gum Arabic market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. The report also includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities impacting the progress of the global Gum Arabic market. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in the report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. The report also provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. In the final section of the report, the global Gum Arabic market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, their presence in the global Gum Arabic market value chain and key differentiators.

Click Here to Get Full Access of this Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/4820/SL

Market Segmentation

By Gum Type

Acacia Senegal

Acacia Seyal

By Application

Food and Beverages Beverages Jams and Jellies Bakery Confectionery Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paints & Inks

Others (Meat Processing, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

XploreMR delivers information in the required format to the audience of this report. This team has conducted extensive interviews with industry experts and various industry participants for data collection and verification. In-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size and industry connotations; and also to identify distributors and manufacturers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein the secondary and primary research data along with XploreMR’s analysis are consolidated to develop the final report.

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Macro-economic indicators such as food industry outlook and food and health supplement spending have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.