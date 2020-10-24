Fencing Hardware Market by Application, by Hardware Type (Connectors, Post bases, Fasteners, Gate hardware and Others)-Forecast to 2025

Fencing Hardware Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Fencing Hardware Market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7%. This report spread across 110 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 61 Tables and 30 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Fencing Hardware Market:

National Hardware (US)

Simpson Strong-Tie (US)

D&D technologies (Australia)

Nuvo Iron (Canada)

Connectors are the fastest-growing hardware product in the fencing hardware market, by type of hardware product. The fastest growth of connectors is attributed to frequent maintenance/replacement required as these products are low-cost and tend to rust in exposure to different weather conditions.

The residential segment is expected to have the largest market share by value. Growth in remodelling projects & real estates is projected to propel the market over the forecast period. Privacy fences are gaining more popularity since several new communities live in close quarters and the need for fencing is being described as important.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 35% Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation — C level – 25%, Director – 35%, Others – 40%

By Region — North America – 20%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Latin America-5%, and Middle East & Africa 15%

Competitive Landscape of Fencing Hardware Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launch

4.2 Agreement

4.3 Expansion

4.4 New Technology Launch

