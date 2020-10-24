Chicory Extract Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth

Latest released the research study on Global Chicory Extract Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Chicory Extract Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Chicory Extract Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan), Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co., Ltd. (China), COSUCRA (Belgium), BENEO (Germany), Anwel Life Sciences Private Limited (India), Pioneer Chicory (Japan), Sensus (United States), BaiYin XiRui Biological Engineering (China), Qinghai Faninon (China) and The Tierra Group (United States)

Brief Overview on Chicory Extract

Chicory Extract, are mainly extracted from roasted chicory root, that is mainly in the form of powder and is produced by chicory plant, which is a member of the dandelion family. These extracts are used as a substitute for coffee, food additive and also in the extraction of inulin. The extraction process is completed by drying the root of chicory under the sun or hot air oven. These ground roots are then mixed with an accurate amount of water and the unsolvable materials are separated through filtration as well as centrifugal action. Chicory Extract is used for various purpose such as stiff joints, rheumatism, upset stomach, gout, blood purifying, etc. Awareness regarding healthy products prepared by chicory plants is driving the market for chicory extract.

Chicory Extract Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Powder Extract, Liquid Extract), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Nature Type (Organic, Conventional)

Market Trend

Adoption of Chicory inulin Extract and Prebiotics Substance

Market Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Preference for Eating Healthy

Increasing Food Court and Specialty Stores in Malls which Contain Chicory Extract Products

Increased Dietary Fiber Intake, and Maintain Healthy Weight

Opportunities

Rise in Consumption of Chicory products in Countries such as China and India

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

