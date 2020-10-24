Baking Ingredients Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2017-2022

A recently published study by XploreMR, titled “Baking Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2022”, offers a comprehensive analysis on the global baking ingredients market. The analysis is based on historical data, in-depth qualitative insights, and verifiable prospects of the market. The prospects evaluated in the report are derived with the help of proven research methodologies, and accurate assumptions. The report serves as repository of information and analyses every aspect of the market.

Report Structure

The report commences with an executive summary of the global baking ingredients market, representing the market statistics, such as market values in the year 2017 and 2022. The most attractive product segment, and an overview of regional analysis is also included in this chapter of the report. The executive summary also offers information about key trends affecting expansion of the market. The surge in demand for packaged and convenience food, on the back of increasing number of health-conscious consumers, is expected to drive growth of the market. Demand for baking ingredients is further expected to be fuelled by changing lifestyle of consumers, and their shift toward adoption of organic baking ingredients. Ongoing revolution in the processed food industry has resulted into huge potential for innovations in development of bakery ingredients.

The next chapter of the report provides an introduction and definition of the bakery ingredients market. The report further offers in-depth segmentation-wise insights on the market on the basis of product, application, and region. The segmentation offers insights into several aspects and factors impacting the market. This provides stakeholders lucid understanding on the key factors at play in this market.

Region Product Type Application North America Emulsifiers Bread Latin America Leaveing Agents Biscuits & Cookies Europe Enzymes Cakes & Pastries Japan Baking Powder and Mixes Rolls & pies APEJ Oils and Fats Buns MEA Colors & Flavors Dough Conditioners Starch Other Products

The regional segmentation provided in the report is further extended based on dominant as well as fastest growing countries falling under particular regions. Growth rates of respective countries in a specific region, their contribution to the overall market, estimated revenues, and specific factors influencing market growth in each regional segment have been offered in the report.

Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

The report also provides analysis on key companies operating in the global market for baking ingredients. Leading players and new entrants in the market are profiled in the report. Some of the players profiled in XploreMR’s report include Associated British Foods Plc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Kerry Group Plc., Bakels, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., Dawn Food Products, Döhler GmbH, Lonza Group AG, and Lallemand Inc. A detailed SWOT analysis is offered to readers, which helps in lucid understanding of the key business and product strategies of the key companies operating in this market.

Overall, this comprehensive report on baking ingredients market gives a transparent and accurate outlook on the key developments that will influence demand and supply during the forecast period.