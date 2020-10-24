Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to Witness Stunning Growth | The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Insights 2020 is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability.

Major Players in Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing are:

Ricardo Plc (United Kingdom),AVL (Austria),IAV GmbH (Germany),FEV GmbH (Germany),Intertek Group plc (United Kingdom),Magna International Inc. (Canada) ,Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy),Altran Technologies, SA (France),ARRK Product Development Group USA, Inc.(United States),Bertrandt AG (Germany)

Definition:

Engineering services are tasks that include the nonphysical acts of engineering, like the preparation, design, as well as consulting work supportive to engineering. One example is the design of a jet engine, though, the actual building of the engine is measured as an engineering function. Engineering service providers exclusively focus on the services for engineering & rarely work on the engineering processes they establish, consult, & manage. Many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) outsource core engineering, & allied, tasks to get highly-skilled and specialized services at low cost. One of the key drivers for the growth of the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market is cost savings from lower labor wages that are likely to impel the growth of the market over the coming years.

Many key companies are working toward offering a more comprehensive solution catering to diverse requirements of their clients. For instance, FEV Group established a suite of services, making it a â€œone-stop shopâ€ for the development, design, testing, as well as deployment of cybersecurity solutions & other many connected vehicle technologies.

Market Influencing Trends:

Evolution Of Industrial IoT

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Availability Of Low-Cost Skilled Labor

Gradually Strict Government Regulations

Market Opportunity:

Technological Advancements In Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

What are the market factors that are explained in the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing?

Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy Returning to Global

Operations through the End of Q2.

Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing.

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size in 2020.

Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

