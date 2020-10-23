Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size, Share, Ongoing Trends, Competitive Insights and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Wi-Fi Hotspot market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market was valued at USD 2903.63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9512.55 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Aruba Networks

Nokia Networks

Tenrox

Boingo Wireless

Oracle Corporation

Netgear

Autotask Corporation

Cisco Systems