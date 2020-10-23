Thrombectomy Devices Market Size, Share, Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Thrombectomy Devices Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Thrombectomy Devices market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Thrombectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

BTG International Ltd

Phenox GmbH

Johnson & Johnson