Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Growth Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market was valued at USD 581.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1641.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.95% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Apple

Onmobile Global Limited

Google

AT&T

Vodafone

One97 Communications Limited

Ongzhong Corporation

Mahindra Comviva

Comverse