Levulinic Acid Market Analysis by Size, Share, Key Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Levulinic Acid Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Levulinic Acid market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Levulinic Acid Market was valued at USD 27.90 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 40.95 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Biofine International

Avantium

GF Biochemicals Ltd.

Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd

Simagchem Corporation

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Great Chemicals

and Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd

DuPont