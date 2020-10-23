Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Solution Type, Verticaland Region.

Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 25.4 Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19

pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Data center structured cabling is service provided by various electrical & electronics companies in which exact location based wiring solutions are provided based on the needs and demands of the data centers.

The data center structured cabling market is fast gaining grounds because of the huge traction generated by centralized data management operations. Structured cabling systems involved cables and supported hardware that distributes data, video and audio signals using copper or fiber optic cables.

Efficient handling of data is now of the highest importance, and it is getting properly backed by data centers which are capable of storage and management of data. The centralization of the whole process leads to the effective dissemination of data. The global data center structured cabling market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the market for data center structured cabling.

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the data center structured cabling market size. Based on vertical, IT & Telecommunication is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in data center structured cabling market thanks to increasing installation of the fiber optic cables for providing communication & networking services to the customers. Businesses operating in IT & Tele sector are engaged in emerging flexible cabling infrastructure that supports video, telephone, computer, and other IP-based communication systems.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.18 million; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.72% during 2020-2027. The growing proliferation of cloud technology and reliance on the internet of things are giving the edge to the regional market. Also, superior technology and proper infrastructure are backing up the regional market sufficiently.

Europe is supposing the second spot as its features are quite related to that of North America. Cloud technology and IoT are fueling the regional market ahead. Simultaneously, growing consumer needs is influencing the branching out of the data centers which can significantly boom the market.

Industry News:

In recent years, major players in the data center structured cabling market have taken several strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. The U.S. based IT service provider Xperteks lately announced the company has reached an agreement with ADT Cyber security. This will permit Xperteks to improve its physical security and cyber security solutions. Also, the partnership is in line with Xperteks long-terms growth strategy expands its service providing and caters to a larger consumer pool.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Structured Cabling Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market

Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Solution Type

• Products

• Services

• Software

Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Vertical

• IT & Telecommunication

• Residential & Commercial

• Government & Education

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others

Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market, By

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Nexans

• Legrand S.A.

• Teknon Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Hitachi Cable America Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• NKT A/S

• Siemon

• Superior Essex Inc.

• CommScope Inc.

• Panduit Corp.

• Corning, Inc.

• Paige Electric Co., L.P.

• Brand-Rex Ltd.

• Belden

Major Table Data Center Structured Cabling Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

