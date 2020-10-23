Butyl Acrylate Market Size, Key Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Butyl Acrylate Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Butyl Acrylate market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Butyl Acrylate Market was valued at USD 5.65 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.43 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=42392

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

ARKEMA S.A.

BASF S.E

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO.

LTD

DOWDUPON

LG CHEM LTD.

TAOGOSEI

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shenyang Chemical Co.

Ltd

OSWAL UDHYOG

Haihang Industry

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic

Wanhua Chemical Group