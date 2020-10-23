Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Development Status, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 62.22 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD413.83 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of26.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

AVL

Bertrandt

Edag Engineering Gmbh

Iav Gmbh

Horiba

Ltd.

Altran

Fev Group

Mbtech Group Gmbh

Alten Gmbh

Kistler Instrumente AG