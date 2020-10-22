Wireless Audio Market Size, Share, Ongoing Trends, Competitive Insights and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Wireless Audio Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Wireless Audio market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Wireless Audio Market was valued at USD 21.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 44.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.12% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Apple(Beats)

LG

Bose

Samsung (Harman)

Logitech (Jaybird)

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sonos

DEI

Vizio

Boston

Sony

Shure

VOXX

Philips

YAMAHA

Jabra

Amazon