Wearable Skin Patch Market Size, Key Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Wearable Skin Patch Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Wearable Skin Patch market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Wearable Skin Patch Market was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 726.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 88.54% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Abbott

Medtronic

GENTAG

Insulet Corporation

Kenzen

Nemaura

CeQur SA

Chrono Therapeutics

Dexcom

G-Tech

HIVOX BIOTEK

iRhythm Technologies

Raiing Medical

Isansys Lifecare