Smart Grid Market Growth Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

Global Smart Grid Market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 104.43 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players studied in the report include:

GE

Schneider Electric

ABB

Siemens

Itron

Cisco

Aclara

Landis+Gyr

OSI

Oracle

Wipro

IBM

Honeywell

Eaton

S&C

Electric Company

Kamstrup

Trilliant Holdings

Globema

Tech Mahindra