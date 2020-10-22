Refractories Market Size, Key Development Trends, and Growth Projection to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Refractories Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Refractories market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Refractories Market was valued at USD 21.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 2.47% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 25.73 Billion by 2026.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

RHI Magnesita

Vesuvius

Krosaki Harima

Shinagawa Refractories

Saint-Gobain