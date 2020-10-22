Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Rising Trends, Opportunities, and Business Outlook 2020-2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 401.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 796.89 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer

Coopersurgical

(A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies

)

ABBott Laboratories

Natera

Rubicon Genomics (A Subsidiary of Takara Bio Usa Holdings

)

Oxford Gene Technology

Yikon Genomics

Scigene

Beijing Genomics Institute

Good Start Genetics

Invicta Genetics

Combimatrix Corporation

Genea Limited