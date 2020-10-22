Patient Lateral Transfer Market Is Poised To Achieve Continuing Growth During Forecast Period 2020-2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Patient Lateral Transfer market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market was valued at USD 230.57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 431.24 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Getinge AB

Hovertech International

Airpal

Stryker Corporation

Sizewise

Patient Positioning System Medline Industries

EZ Way

Mcauley Medical

Air-Matt

Hill-Rom Holdings

Scan Medical

Haines Medical

Samarit Medical AG