Patient Derived Xenograft-PDX Models Market Size, Share, Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Patient Derived Xenograft-PDX Models Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Patient Derived Xenograft-PDX Models market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market was valued at USD 103.82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 315.93 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Crown Bioscience

the Jackson Laboratory

Champions Oncology

Charles River Laboratories International

WuXiApptec (Group of Subsidiaries Under WuXiPharmatec)

ONCODESIGN

Horizon Discovery Group PLC(Sage Labs

)

Pharmatest Services Hera Biolabs

EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

Xentech