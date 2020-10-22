Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size 2020 | Industry Analysis by Ongoing Trends and Forecast To 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 21.65 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 83.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.87% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

NETGEAR

Synology

(Taiwan)

Western Digital Corporation

QNAP Systems

(Taiwan) Buffalo Americas

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Seagate Technology PLC.

Dell EMC