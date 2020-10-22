Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share, Ongoing Trends, Competitive Insights and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Mycoplasma Testing Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Mycoplasma Testing market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Mycoplasma Testing Market was valued at USD 657.24 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1574.83 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.45% from 2020 to 2027.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24057

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Charles River Laboratories International

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-LA Roche )

SGS S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

American Type Culture Collection

Biounique Testing Laboratories

Invivogen

Promocell GmbH

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Wuxi Apptec