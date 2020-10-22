Molecular Diagnostics Market Development Trends, Vendor Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Molecular Diagnostics Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Molecular Diagnostics market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

The global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2017 to 2025.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic

Grifols

Siemens Healthcare

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

BiomÃ©rieux Sa