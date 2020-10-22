Mice Model Market Size, Key Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Mice Model Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Mice Model market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Mice Model Market was valued at USD 1,282.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 7.65% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 2,289.5 Million by 2026.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Charles River Laboratories International

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences

Envigo

Laboratoratory Corporation of America Holdings

JANVIER LABS