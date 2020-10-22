Medical Aesthetics Market Growth, Development Strategy, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Medical Aesthetics Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Medical Aesthetics market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market was valued at USD 10.72 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 22.47 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Allergan

PLC (A Division of Actavis PLC)

Solta Medical

(A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

)

Syneron Medical Photomedex

Cynosure

Lumenis Johnson & Johnson

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics

(A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)

Galderma S.A. (A Subsidiary of NestlÃ© S.A.)

Alma Lasers

(Acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.