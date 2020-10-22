LiDAR Market Size, Emerging Segments, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global LiDAR Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global LiDAR market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

LiDAR Market was valued at USD 1060.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reachUSD 3007.85 Million by 2027,growing at aCAGR of 16.52% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Teledyne Optech

Leica Geosystems

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Trimble

Faro Technologies

Quantum Spatial (Aerometric)

Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar)

Velodyne LiDAR

Geokno