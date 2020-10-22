Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Internet of Things Market (IoT Market) Size was valued at USD 212.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 25.68% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,319.08 Billion by 2026.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation