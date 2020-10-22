In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecasts by 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global In Vitro Toxicology Testing market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market was valued at USD 8.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 18.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

SGS S.A.

Covance

(A Part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

GE Healthcare

Eurofins Scientific Se

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charles River Laboratories International

Catalent

Cyprotex PLC (A Subsidiary of Evotec Ag)

Promega Corporation

Gentronix Limited

Ascendance Biotechnology