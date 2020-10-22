Human Identification Market Size, Emerging Segments, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Human Identification Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Human Identification market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Human Identification Market was valued at USD 1174.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2939.17 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Illumina

LGC Limited

NMS Labs

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Eurofins Scientific

Hamilton Company