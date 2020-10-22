HIV Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Drivers, Restraints, and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global HIV Diagnosis Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global HIV Diagnosis market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

The global HIV Diagnosis Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Roche Diagnostics (Division of Hoffman La Roche )

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

(Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Thermo-Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Hologic

Alere