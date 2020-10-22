Flat Glass Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecasts by 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Flat Glass Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Flat Glass market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Flat Glass Market was valued at USD 136.05 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 210.26 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

AGC

PPG

Guardian

GrayGlass

Duratuf Glass Industries

Xinyi Auto Glass

GSC Glass

Saint-Gobain

Asahi

India Glass Limited

Independent Glass Co

CSG Architectural Glass

Astrocam

Dillmeier Glass

AJJ Glass