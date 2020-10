ehealth Market Size 2020 | Industry Analysis by Ongoing Trends and Forecast To 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global ehealth Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global ehealth market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global eHealth Market was valued at USD 47.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 232.02 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.79% from 2019 to 2026.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Allscripts

Philips Healthcare

Cerner

McKesson

IBM

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems

Medtronic

Optum