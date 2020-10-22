Diabetes Pen Market Size, Development Status, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Diabetes Pen Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Diabetes Pen market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Diabetes Pen Market was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Astra Zeneca

BD

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon

Sanofi

Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.

Owen Mumford WOCKHARDT

Smiths Group plc.

P&B Pharmaceuticals NIPRO Medical Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

Injex UK